BERLIN, July 26 The export expectations of
German manufacturing firms weakened in July, partly due to
concerns relating to Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
a survey by the influential Ifo economic institute showed on
Tuesday.
"The decline can partly be explained by the uncertainty that
has been created by the Brexit vote," said Clemens Fuest,
president of the Munich-based Ifo institute.
The drop came after export expectations in the manufacturing
sector rose in the two previous months.
In particular, the automobile and metals industries felt
more pessimistic about prospects for their exports in the next
three months, the survey of around 2,700 industrial firms
showed.
"Optimism in these branches has almost evaporated," Fuest
said.
Chemical firms only expect slow export growth but
engineering firms and companies in the electrical sector expect
to get extra impetus from abroad, he added.
On Monday, Ifo's monthly business climate index showed
morale among German firms fell only slightly in July.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)