BERLIN Oct 17 Germany chopped its 2013 growth
forecast to 1 percent on Wednesday as Europe's largest economy
manoeuvres through the "stormy waters" caused by the euro zone's
debt crisis and slower growth outside of Europe.
The economy ministry, which had previously forecast gross
domestic product (GDP) growth for next year of 1.6 percent after
3 percent expansion in 2011, said it expected growth this year
of 0.8 percent, down from a previous 0.7 percent forecast.
"Germany is navigating stormy waters because of the European
sovereign debt crisis and an economic weakening in emerging
nations in Asia and Latin America," Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler said in a statement.