BERLIN Oct 17 Germany chopped its 2013 growth forecast to 1 percent on Wednesday as Europe's largest economy manoeuvres through the "stormy waters" caused by the euro zone's debt crisis and slower growth outside of Europe.

The economy ministry, which had previously forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth for next year of 1.6 percent after 3 percent expansion in 2011, said it expected growth this year of 0.8 percent, down from a previous 0.7 percent forecast.

"Germany is navigating stormy waters because of the European sovereign debt crisis and an economic weakening in emerging nations in Asia and Latin America," Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said in a statement.