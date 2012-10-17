* German growth to slow to 0.8 pct this year, 1 pct in 2013
* Euro zone crisis takes its toll on German growth
* Economy Minister sees global economy gaining pace in 2013
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Oct 17 Two years after expanding at its
fastest rate since reunification, Germany's economic growth is
seen at just 1 percent next year, finally hit by the euro zone
crisis that has hammered most of its partners.
The government chopped its 2013 growth forecast on Wednesday
to 1 percent, down from a 1.6 percent forecast in April. For
this year, the economy ministry expects growth of 0.8 percent,
up from 0.7 percent in April.
Germany's economy powered through the first two years of the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, posting 4.2 percent growth in
2010 and 3 percent last year at a time when some peers were
seeking bailouts and others were grinding to a halt.
Its export strength saved the currency bloc from falling
into recession up until the second half of this year.
But uncertainty about policymakers' ability to curtail the
crisis has resulted in companies postponing investment, and
turmoil in Germany's main trading partners could weigh on
exports in the second half of the year, the ministry said.
"The good news is Germany is standing its ground despite all
global economic turmoil and remains on track for growth,"
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said.
"But Germany is navigating stormy waters because of the
European sovereign debt crisis and an economic weakening in
emerging nations in Asia and Latin America."
German companies are feeling the pinch. Deutsche Telekom
may have to cut more jobs as a slide in revenues in
Europe cuts into its profits and truckmaker MAN SE
expects third-quarter orders to fall below those in the second
quarter.
MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbo machinery,
also said it was bracing for a "tough" year in 2013.
CONSUMPTION HELPS
However, after years of wage restraint and job market
reforms, Germany is benefiting from a healthy labour market and
employees' wallets may not actually shrink.
Real wages should rise by 2.8 percent this year and 2.6
percent next year, outpacing inflation forecast at 2.0 and 1.9
percent respectively and Roesler said private consumption, long
subdued, would continue to be a main pillar of growth.
But the crisis looms large. On Wednesday, Bertelsmann
Foundation forecast a global economic crisis if Greece were to
leave the euro.
Even though more Germans in a recent poll want Greece to
remain in the euro zone than want it out, the willingness of
German citizens to give twice bailed-out Greece more credit if
it fails to deliver on saving targets is wearing thin.
Roesler, who is leader of the Free Democrats, junior partner
in the centre-right coalition, said real incomes and consumption
could rise even more strongly - by 0.2 percentage points each -
if a surcharge on renewable energy were not raised next year.
Subsidies levied on German consumers to support renewable
power will rise by 47 percent next year, but the rise has become
an issue within the coalition and has opened up divisions
between the ruling parties.