BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
BERLIN Nov 30 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that economic weakness in China and Latin American could have a negative impact on Europe's biggest economy.
A climate of uncertainty, especially signs of weakness in China and Brazil could "at some point in time could affect our country," said Gabriel, who is also vice-chancellor. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, has offered 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) for a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA, Brazilian magazine Exame reported on its website on Tuesday.