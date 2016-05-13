BERLIN May 13 The German government should
increase investment on education, infrastructure and innovation,
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday after data showed
economic growth in the first quarter hit its highest level in
two years.
"The German economy started 2016 on a good footing: industry
posted an increase in production, employment is noticeably
rising, and higher income of private households is leading to
higher private spending," Gabriel said.
"Our task is to use this momentum to invest in education,
modern infrastructure and innovation."
Germany more than doubled its economic growth rate in the
first quarter of 2016 as higher state and household spending, as
well as rising investment on construction and capital goods
offset a drag from foreign trade, preliminary data showed on
Friday.
