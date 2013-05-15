BERLIN May 15 Germany's economy only just skirted a recession in the first quarter thanks to a rise in private consumption, growing by a weaker-than-expected 0.1 percent, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Wednesday.

Preliminary data from the Statistics Office however showed Europe's largest economy shrank 1.4 percent on the year after remaining unchanged in the fourth quarter.

"The German economy is only slowly picking up steam," the Statistics Office said in a statement. "The extreme winter weather played a role in this weak growth."

The quarterly growth was weaker than a median forecast for a 0.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll of 35 economists.

The Statistics Office revised downwards figures for the final quarter of 2012 to show a contraction of 0.7 percent. It had originally reported a contraction of 0.6 percent.