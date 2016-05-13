BERLIN May 13 German economic growth is likely
to slow in the second quarter, the Economy Ministry said on
Friday, dampening expectations after data showed output had more
than doubled in the first quarter to hit its highest level in
two years.
"After a positive start to 2016 German economic growth is
likely to slowdown, because the usual spring recovery is set to
be weaker due to the milder weather in the first quarter," the
ministry said.
The ministry said a slow recovery path for the global
economy remains a threat to German growth.
Germany more than doubled its economic growth rate in the
first quarter of 2016 as higher state and household spending, as
well as rising investment on construction and capital goods
offset a drag from foreign trade, preliminary data showed on
Friday.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)