* Engineering pay set to rise 3.4 pct, far above inflation
* Q4 data shows household spending drives German growth
* High employment, low oil prices boost purchasing power
(Adds economist comments)
By Michelle Martin and Ilona Wissenbach
BERLIN/BOEBLINGEN, Feb 24 German consumers have
taken over from exporters as the mainstay of growth in Europe's
largest economy, boosted by low oil prices and interest rates, a
strong job market and rising wages.
Private consumption was the main engine of strong growth at
the end of 2014, and it looks set to keep driving the economy,
after Germany's largest labour union won a wage deal on Tuesday
that will benefit 3.7 million workers.
"This is by far the biggest real wage increase for many
years," said Stefan Wolf, head of IG Metall union's southwest
region, which secured a 3.4 percent wage increase for 15 months
from April plus a one-off payment of 150 euros.
The increase -- much higher than inflation, which fell at an
annual rate of 0.4 percent in January -- will be a template for
all 3.7 million workers represented by IG Metall. It will also
set the tone for areas such as the chemical industry and the
public sector.
The engineering union, promoting the increase as good for
Germany, saw it boosting private consumption, which grew by 0.8
percent in the last quarter of 2014, matching its best growth in
three years.
Gross domestic product expanded by 0.7 percent in the final
quarter, the Statistics Office said on Tuesday. That brought
growth for all 2014 to 1.6 percent, in a year when Germany
narrowly avoided recession as the euro zone's weakness and
uncertainty over conflict in Ukraine weighed on confidence.
But since that mid-2014 slowdown, German consumers have
taken over from exporters to provide the main impetus for
growth. Wage increases should help Germany increase domestic
demand and boost the flagging euro zone economy.
Domestic demand contributed 0.5 percentage points to growth
in the fourth quarter, ahead of foreign trade and gross capital
investment -- though gross capital investment also bounced back
at the end of 2014 after plunging in the middle of the year.
"Persistently healthy labour market and wage developments
have been joined by sharp oil price declines and also softer
food prices, which is providing consumers with additional
purchasing power," said IHS Global Insight's Timo Klein.
"At the same time, interest rates have reached new record
lows, representing even more of a disincentive to save," the
economist said.
CONSUMERS IN DRIVING SEAT
Years of wage restraint, combined with labour market
reforms, helped turn Germany -- once described as the "sick man
of Europe" -- into a highly competitive economy with record-high
employment.
The real wage index stagnated and then shrank from 1999-2009
but has crept up again from 2010, according to the Statistics
Office. It says negotiated monthly wages probably rose 3.1
percent on the year in 2014, their highest rise since 2011.
Greg Fuzesi, an economist at J.P.Morgan, calculated that on
an annualised basis the IG Metall deal was the biggest pay hike
since 2007 and would mean negotiated pay rises for the economy
overall of about 3 percent this year.
With consumer morale already at its highest in more than 13
years, spending by people on lower incomes is also expected to
be boosted by the introduction in January of Germany's first
nationwide minimum legal wage, of 8.50 euros per hour.
"People with low income tend to have a higher propensity to
consume, so they save less of their additional income and
consume more," said Marcel Fratzscher, head of Berlin's DIW
economics institute. "So consumption will be the main driver for
Germany this year for sure and possibly also next year."
Fratzscher sees wages growing 2.5-3 percent this year and
overall economic expansion at 1.5-1.6 percent, in line with
official forecasts. But he cautioned that wages could keep
growing only if productivity improves.
(Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Stephen Brown;
Editing by Larry King)