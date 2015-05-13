BERLIN May 13 German growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter of 2015 as foreign trade weighed on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The economy grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter between January and March after it pulled off a 0.7 percent expansion in the final three months of 2014. That undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for 0.5 percent growth.

The Statistics Office said public and private consumption, as well as investment in construction and equipment, had contributed positively to growth. Trade was a drag as imports rose more sharply than exports.

Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.1 percent on the year in early 2015, missing the Reuters consensus forecast for 1.2 percent gowth. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)