BERLIN May 13 German growth slowed more than
expected in the first quarter of 2015 as foreign trade weighed
on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The economy grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter between
January and March after it pulled off a 0.7 percent expansion in
the final three months of 2014. That undershot the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for 0.5 percent growth.
The Statistics Office said public and private consumption,
as well as investment in construction and equipment, had
contributed positively to growth. Trade was a drag as imports
rose more sharply than exports.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.1 percent
on the year in early 2015, missing the Reuters consensus
forecast for 1.2 percent gowth.
