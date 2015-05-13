* German GDP rises 0.3 pct in Q1, below 0.5 pct forecast
* Consumption and investment boost growth, trade a drag
* France shocks with double the growth rate of Germany
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, May 13 German growth slowed more than
expected in the first quarter of 2015 as foreign trade weighed
on Europe's largest economy.
The economy grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter between
January and March after pulling off a 0.7 percent expansion in
the final three months of 2014, preliminary data from the
Federal Statistics Office showed on Wedneday.
That undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for
0.5 percent growth and was far weaker than in neighbouring
France, where the economy expanded by 0.6 percent on the
quarter, its strongest rate in two years.
"Weak global trade is hitting German industry - an export
heavyweight - and if the consumers start refraining from
spending too, overall economic growth will decline rapidly,"
said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank.
"But there's no reason to be miserable - the euro is weak
and interest rates are low, both of which point to somewhat
solid growth in the coming quarters," he said.
The Statistics Office said public and private consumption,
as well as investment in construction and equipment, had
contributed positively to growth. Trade was a drag as imports
rose more sharply than exports.
While Germany has been an export-oriented economy for much
of the past decade, household spending is now the main growth
driver as weakness in euro zone trading partners and
international crises dampen foreign demand for German goods and
services.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.1 percent
on the year in early 2015, missing the Reuters consensus
forecast for 1.2 percent growth.
In 2014 the economy expanded by 1.6 percent and it is widely
expected to fare better this year. Last month Berlin raised its
forecasts for German economic growth to 1.8 percent for this
year and next as it took heart from rising employment, higher
wages, cheap oil and the weak euro.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Noah
Barkin)