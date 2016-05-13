BERLIN May 13 Germany more than doubled its
economic growth rate in the first quarter of 2016 as higher
state and household spending, as well as rising investment on
construction and capital goods offset a drag from foreign trade,
preliminary data showed on Friday.
The economy grew by 0.7 percent on the quarter between
January and March after it expanded by 0.3 percent in the final
three months of 2015, the Federal Statistics Office said.
That was higher than the consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll for 0.6 percent growth.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.3 percent
on the year in early 2016, missing the Reuters consensus
forecast for 1.5 percent gowth.
