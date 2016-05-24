BERLIN May 24 Strong private consumption and higher construction investment drove a 0.7 percent rise in German gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, more than offsetting weaker foreign trade in Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.

Confirming a preliminary reading for growth, the Federal Statistics Office said consumer spending and construction investment each contributed 0.2 percentage points to GDP in the January-March period.

State spending contributed 0.1 percentage points as authorities spent more to accommodate and integrate migrants.

Net foreign trade was a drag of 0.1 points as exports rose at a weaker pace than imports due to an economic slowdown in emerging markets such as China. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)