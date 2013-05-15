* Germany GDP +0.1 in Q1 after -0.7 pct in Q4
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, May 15 Germany just skirted a recession
in the first quarter thanks to a rise in private consumption,
leading some economists to cut full-year growth forecasts and
underscoring how Europe's largest economy cannot be relied on to
drive a regional recovery.
Seasonally-adjusted preliminary data released on Wednesday
by the Statistics Office showed the German economy growing by
0.1 percent, significantly less than a median forecast in a
Reuters poll of 35 economists for expansion of 0.3 percent.
The Office revised the contraction in the fourth quarter
downwards to 0.7 percent from an originally reported -0.6
percent.
"This is a bitter disappointment. The economic forecasts for
this year will be cut again significantly," said Andreas
Scheuerle at Dekabank. "Until now we had expected 2013 growth of
0.6 percent but it may now be 0.4 percent."
The economy, which grew strongly during the early years of
the euro zone crisis but lost momentum last year, has not yet
featured prominently in Germany's election campaign. But if it
worsens significantly it could become a headache for Chancellor
Angela Merkel as she seeks a third term in office in September.
Her government raised its 2013 growth forecast last month
to a meagre 0.5 percent. Nonetheless Germany is outperforming
both the euro zone's struggling periphery and other core
economies such as France, which entered recession in the first
quarter according to data released earlier on Wednesday.
A harsh winter weighed on German activity in the first
quarter, with growth driven exclusively by private consumption
while investments and exports declined, the Statistics Office
said.
German companies' financial results were a mixed bag in the
first quarter, with many saying the improved demand they had
hoped for, especially in crisis-riddled Europe, had not yet
materialised.
More than a third of Germany's 30 blue-chip companies posted
worse-than-expected quarterly results. Most of them stuck with
their 2013 outlook, banking on a pickup later in the year and
support from efforts to cut costs to weather the crisis.
The Statistics Office showed the economy shrank 1.4 percent
on the year in the first quarter after remaining unchanged in
the fourth quarter.
Economists however said there were signs the German economy
would pick up in the rest of the year, with signs of a revival
in the construction sector, a rise in industry orders and a
pickup in consumer and investor morale. Consumers were more
upbeat going into May that at any point in the past 5-1/2 years.
"Germany will have to rely on domestic demand for growth
this year," said ING's Carsten Brzeski. "Its fundamentals are
very strong: employment rose by 0.7 percent in 2012 and
continued to rise in early 2013."
"Inflation is low, wages are rising and the very low
borrowing costs for companies and households should boost
purchases and investment."