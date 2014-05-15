BERLIN May 15 German economic growth doubled to 0.8 percent quarter on quarter in the first three months of 2014 thanks to domestic demand and mild weather, the Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Preliminary data showed Europe's largest economy grew by 2.5 percent on the year in the January-March period. The government has said it expects domestic demand to drive growth of 1.8 percent this year.

"Positive impulses came ... exclusively from within the country," the Statistics Office said in a statement. "By contrast, foreign trade put the brakes on economic growth."

The Statistics Office confirmed quarterly growth in the last three months of 2013 of 0.4 percent and year-on-year growth of 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Madeline Chambers)