BERLIN Nov 25 A sharp rise in private
consumption more than compensated for stubborn weakness in
investment, helping the German economy post modest growth in
the third quarter and avoid recession, data showed on Tuesday.
Germany's Federal Statistics Office confirmed an earlier
flash estimate showing a 0.1 percent rise in seasonally-adjusted
gross domestic product (GDP) on the quarter between July and
September.
Private consumption rose 0.7 percent quarter on quarter, the
biggest increase in three years, and exports climbed at a faster
pace than imports, helping trade make a positive 0.2 percentage
point contribution in the third quarter.
On the downside, equipment investment tumbled by 2.3
percent, while gross capital and construction investment also
fell. Overall, investment subtracted 0.7 percentage points from
GDP in the quarter.
