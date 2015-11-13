* Economy grows 0.3 pct q/q in Q3 vs 0.4 pct in Q2
* Domestic demand supports, exports drag
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 13 German GDP growth slowed slightly
in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, with foreign trade
a drag on Europe's largest economy as its reliance on exports
exposes it to a slowdown in emerging markets.
Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent on the quarter, in
line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, after
expanding 0.4 percent in the prior three months.
The Federal Statistics Office said domestic demand was the
key driver of growth. "Private and public consumption both
increased," it said in a statement, adding however that
investment in equipment inched down.
Record employment and increasing wages are boosting private
consumption in Germany while the government's decision to
welcome migrants in large numbers is leading to higher state
spending to accommodate the hundreds of thousands pouring into
the country.
The office said third quarter growth was held back by
foreign trade as imports rose far more strongly than exports.
"The turmoil in emerging markets and the Chinese slowdown
have finally left some marks on the German economy," ING Bank
economist Carsten Brzeski said.
He said the data showed that low interest rates, a strong
labour market, low inflation and higher wages were still able to
boost consumption and therefore offset weakness in the
industrial and export sectors.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.8 percent
on the year between July and September, also in line with the
Reuters consensus forecast.
Recent data has painted a mixed picture of the German
economy. While exports and imports bounced back in September,
industrial output posted its steepest drop in more than a year
in that month.
In addition, factory orders fell for three consecutive
months between July and September, the first such run since
summer 2011, reinforcing concerns that a slowdown in emerging
markets will leave its mark.
Still, the government expects strong private consumption and
higher state spending on refugees to drive economic growth to
1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent next.
Since imports are likely to continue to rise more strongly
than exports in the coming months, foreign trade is expected to
make hardly any contribution in 2016, leaving domestic demand as
the economy's pillar of growth.
Brzeski said the data suggested a strong and healthy economy
while masking future risks. "As long as domestic investments are
not picking up, celebrations of strong German domestic demand
should be taken with a pinch of salt," he said.
