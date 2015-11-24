* Business morale unexpectedly improves in November
* Strongest reading of Ifo index since June 2014
* Robust domestic demand helps compensate for weak foreign
trade
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 24 German business morale rose in
November to the highest level since summer 2014, shrugging off
an economic slowdown in China, the Volkswagen
emissions scandal and the Islamist attacks in Paris.
The unexpectedly strong business climate reading by the Ifo
economic institute came after data showed that rising private
consumption and higher state spending on refugees more than
compensated for weakness in foreign trade in the third quarter.
"The German economy remains unaffected by growing
uncertainty worldwide. Not even the Paris attacks had a negative
impact on survey data," the Munich-based Ifo institute said.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office earlier showed that
strong domestic demand helped the economy to grow at a modest,
albeit slower, pace of 0.3 percent between July and September.
Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of
some 7,000 firms, jumped to 109.0 from 108.2 in October. It was
the strongest reading since June 2014 and beat the Reuters
consensus forecast for a steady reading.
A separate index measuring corporate expectations over a
half-year horizon rose to 104.7, suggesting many firms believe
they can cope with the economic headwinds.
"Neither the VW emissions scandal, nor the refugee crisis,
nor the attacks in Paris are scratching the mood of German
companies," DekaBank economist Andreas Scheuerle said, adding
that German business morale was like a "teflon-coated pan".
A sub-index for the automotive sector continued to rise
despite the VW emissions scandal.
"The German economy appears unaffected because the euro zone
and United States are performing well," Ifo economist Klaus
Wohlrabe told Reuters.
Nordea Bank economist Holger Sandte said strong demand from
the United States and Britain helped German exporters compensate
for weaker sales to emerging markets.
"German growth remains robust, the recovery continues,"
Sandte said.
U.S. BOON
Exports to the United States and Britain surged in the first
three quarters of this year, helping companies to offset waning
demand from China and Russia.
Fitting into this picture, the VDMA engineering association
said on Monday the United States displaced China as Germany's
top export market for machinery in the first nine months.
Record-high employment, rising wages and nearly stable
prices are boosting household spending in Germany while cheaper
gasoline is freeing up some cash for other purchases.
At the same time, the federal government and states are
spending tens of billions of euros on housing a record number of
refugees as well as on integrating them and finding them jobs.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told lawmakers that he
was still aiming for a balanced budget next year despite the
ballooning refugee costs.
But he also reiterated that coping with the record numbers
of refugees was the government's top priority now.
The government expects strong private consumption and higher
state spending on refugees to drive economic growth of 1.7
percent this year and 1.8 percent next.
The statistics office did not publish a sector breakdown in
its GDP statement from which conclusions could be drawn on where
the increased state spending on refugees is going.
But an official at the Federal Statistics Office said the
government had to rent or build accommodation for the new
arrivals and buy goods such as clothing and food.
