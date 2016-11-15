BERLIN Nov 15 German economic growth slowed
more than expected in the third quarter of 2016 as weaker
exports put the brakes on overall activity in Europe's largest
economy, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.
The German economy grew by 0.2 percent on the quarter
between July and September after it expanded by 0.4 percent in
the three months to June, the Federal Statistics Office said.
That was lower than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
for 0.3 percent growth.
"Growth was slowed down by foreign trade," the Federal
Statistics Office said, adding exports fell slightly on the
quarter while imports rose marginally.
"Positive impulses on the quarter came mainly from domestic
demand. Both household and state spending managed to increase
further," the office said.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.5 percent
on the year in the third quarter, also missing the Reuters
consensus forecast for 1.8 percent growth.
On a working day adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth rate
was 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)