BERLIN Jan 12 The German economy grew by around 0.5 percent in the final three months of 2016 compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Economists had expected Europe's biggest economy to rebound in the fourth quarter after its quarterly growth rate halved to 0.2 percent in the third due to weaker exports. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr)