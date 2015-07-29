BERLIN, July 29 Morale among German consumers
steadied going into August, with higher income expectations
offset by concerns that a deal to keep Greece in the euro zone
will weigh on Germany's economy, market research group GfK said
on Wednesday.
The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of
2,000 Germans, was unchanged at 10.1 points heading into August,
in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll. A month
earlier, the indicator fell for the first time since October.
"German consumers apparently assume that the hard-won
solution in the debt dispute with Greece will have negative
consequences on the German economy," said GfK analyst Rolf
Buerkl.
The consumer angst about Greece contrasted with the
sentiment in corporate Germany, with business confidence rising
in July as an agreement between Greece and its creditors for
talks on a third bailout lifted the mood at German firms.
The GfK indicator showed German households were more upbeat
about their income expectations than a month earlier, reflecting
stable domestic conditions.
German economic growth weakened to 0.3 percent at the start
of this year and the finance ministry said last week that the
economy would probably expand by around the same amount between
April and June, with domestic demand propelling growth while
foreign trade resurged.
The GfK survey showed Germans felt more optimistic about
their future income than at any point since Germany reunified in
1990, thanks to high employment and strong pay hikes.
"In real terms, the healthy growth in income ultimately
means that people also have more money in their pockets since
the inflation rate continues to be low," Buerkl said.
Shoppers nonetheless felt less willing to make purchases,
which GfK said could be due to waning optimism about the overall
economic outlook.
AUG 15 JULY 15 AUG 14
Consumer climate 10.1 10.1 8.9
Consumer climate components JULY 15 JUNE 15 JULY 14
- willingness to buy 55.4 57.0 51.0
- income expectations 58.6 57.2 54.7
- business cycle expectations 18.4 24.9 45.9
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
