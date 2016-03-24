(Adds 2015 real wage rises) BERLIN, March 24 Morale among German consumers dipped going into April, as shoppers felt less upbeat about the future of Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday. The consumer sentiment index put out by the GfK market research group based on a survey of 2,000 Germans dropped to 9.4 heading into April from 9.5 in March. The consensus view of analysts polled by Reuters had been for it to stay at 9.5. "The weak demand for German products in certain important markets will probably not leave economic growth in Germany unaffected," GfK analyst Ralf Buerkl said, citing economic downturns in the key U.S. export market and China. He said this was reflected by a drop in economic expectations. The German economy expanded by 1.7 percent in 2015, its strongest rate in four years, driven by robust private consumption and higher state spending on refugees. Consumers have benefited from real wage growth, with the Statistics Office saying on Tuesday that real wages rose 2.4 percent last year compared with 2014, the biggest increase since 2008. Consumption is expected to keep boosting growth this year thanks to a stable labour market, rising real wages, low inflation and rock-bottom interest rates. But the GfK survey nevertheless showed a drop in sub-indices reflecting income expectations and propensity to buy. Still, the research group said both indicators remained at extremely high levels in contrast to the sub-index for economic expectations. On Wednesday, Germany's government panel of economic advisers revised down their 2016 growth forecast by 0.1 percentage points to 1.5 percent this year on global economic uncertainties. But GfK confirmed its estimate that private consumption would rise by around 2 percent in real terms this year, in a sign that consumers will continue to support solid German growth in 2016. APR 16 MAR 16 APR 15 Consumer Climate 9.4 9.5 10.0 Consumer Climate MAR 16 FEB 16 MAR 15 Components - willingness to 50.0 52.7 63.0 buy - income 50.5 56.7 53.1 expectations - business cycle 0.5 3.4 36.8 expectations NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (FOR BACKGROUND AND HISTORICAL DATA, DOUBLE-CLICK ON ) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)