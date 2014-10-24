BERLIN Oct 24 German consumer morale picked up
heading into November after slight declines in the previous two
months, suggesting consumers feel confident about their own
incomes and are willing to spend even though Germany's economy
is slowing.
Market research group GfK said on Friday that its
forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey
of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 8.5 going into November from a
revised 8.4 in October. It had touched 7 1/2 year highs of 8.9
in July and August.
The results exceeded even the highest estimate of 8.3 in a
Reuters poll of 30 economists. The consensus forecast was for a
reading of 8.0.
"The consumer climate has, for the time being, escaped the
impact of the economic slowdown as a result of the various
international crises. Private consumption can therefore continue
to play its assigned role as a key pillar of the German
economy," said GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl.
The German economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter
and grim output, orders and trade data in recent months have led
economists to expect little or no growth in the third quarter.
Earlier this month, the government sharply cut its growth
forecasts to 1.2 percent for this year and 1.3 percent for next,
blaming the crises abroad and moderate global growth.
The GfK reported that Germans' expectations for their own
incomes rose however, as did their willingness to buy, hinting
at freer spending in the future.
German consumers are benefiting from high employment, rising
wages and moderate inflation, breeding confidence about their
own economic prospects, the report said.
A subindex measuring personal income expectations rose to
46.9 from a previous 43.4 points.
"It is anticipated that this positive development in income
expectations will continue over the coming year," Buerkl said.
But he warned that if international crises escalated, the
German consumer climate would not be immune.
