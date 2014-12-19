BERLIN Dec 19 German consumer sentiment hit its
highest level in eight years heading into January as shoppers
expect Europe's largest economy to gain momentum, a survey
showed on Friday.
Market research group GfK said its forward-looking consumer
sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans,
rose to 9.0 going into January from 8.7 in December.
It was the highest reading since December 2006 and beat the
Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 8.8.
"Evidently consumers currently assume that the phase of
economic weakness in Germany will be temporary and are expecting
their domestic economy to return to growth over the coming
months," GfK said in a statement.
But it added that crises in Ukraine, Syria and Iraq and the
Ebola outbreak continued to weaken the economy.
Shoppers became more willing to buy as falling energy prices
drove down the cost of heating oil and petrol, leaving
households with more money to spend on other items.
People's propensity to save fell to its lowest level since
1991, when GfK started collecting data for the newly reunified
Germany.
On the downside, consumers' income expectations fell, with
GfK attributing this to the delicate international situation.
Domestic conditions remain favourable for consumption
though, with employment at a record high, wages rising and
inflation moderate.
JAN 15 DEC 14 JAN 13
Consumer climate 9.0 8.7 7.7
Consumer climate components DEC 14 NOV 14 DEC 13
- willingness to buy 49.1 47.5 46.1
- income expectations 41.0 48.5 39.5
- business cycle expectations 14.5 1.6 23.3
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)