BERLIN, Sept 24 Morale among German consumers declined for the second consecutive month heading into October amid global economic risks and uncertainty about the handling of a growing number of refugees, market research group GfK said on Thursday.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, fell to 9.6 heading into October, from 9.9 a month ago - the lowest reading since 9.3 in February.

The reading also fell short of the Reuters consensus forecast of 9.8.

Economic concerns among German consumers increased significantly with the sub-index for economic expectations declining by a sharp 10.2 points to its lowest rate since November last year.

"This certainly has little to do with general domestic conditions, which remain very good in regard to employment, income and inflation. Rather, it is due to the fact that international conditions have recently become much more turbulent," GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl said.

The weaker economic outlook and a slowdown in the labour market had a negative effect on German consumers' income expectations and their willingness to buy, with both sub-indices declining to their lowest rate this year.

Nevertheless, the figures are still at an overall high level and well above last year's readings.

Buerkl particularly points out effects on consumer morale of the growing number of refugees entering Germany, which expects at least 800,000 arrivals this year alone. A continued influx in this order of magnitude will likely continue to affect consumer morale negatively and increase pressure on the labour market, GfK said.

"Whether the downward trend will continue will likely depend on how policymakers deal with international crises in the coming weeks and months, primarily the influx of refugees to Germany," Buerkl said.

OCT 15 SEPT 15 OCT 14 Consumer Climate 9.6 9.9 8.4 Consumer Climate SEPT 15 AUG 15 SEPT 14 Components - willingness to 50.4 52.0 42.5 buy - income 47.7 53.5 43.4 expectations - business cycle 6.4 16.6 4.4 expectations NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. (FOR BACKGROUND AND HISTORICAL DATA, DOUBLE-CLICK ON )