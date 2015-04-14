BERLIN, April 14 Germany's finance ministry
expects growth of 1.6 percent in Europe's biggest economy next
year, up from an expected 1.5 percent this year, said the
government's Stability Programme report for 2015, seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
The report, to be approved by the German cabinet on
Wednesday and then sent to Brussels, also puts average growth
for the years 2017-2019 at "a good 1.25 percent" per year.
Germany's overall debt will fall to below 70 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016, one year earlier than
previously planned, the document also said.
