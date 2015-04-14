BERLIN, April 14 Germany's finance ministry expects growth of 1.6 percent in Europe's biggest economy next year, up from an expected 1.5 percent this year, said the government's Stability Programme report for 2015, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The report, to be approved by the German cabinet on Wednesday and then sent to Brussels, also puts average growth for the years 2017-2019 at "a good 1.25 percent" per year.

Germany's overall debt will fall to below 70 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016, one year earlier than previously planned, the document also said. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)