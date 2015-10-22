BERLIN Oct 22 Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Industry and Commerce slightly lowered its 2015 growth forecast
for Europe's largest economy on Thursday to 1.7 percent and
expects momentum to slow further next year, as a slowdown in
emerging markets hits exports.
DIHK had previously forecast growth of 1.8 percent for this
year and had expected the economy to expand at a similar pace
next year. But it now sees growth of 1.3 percent in 2016.
This is a far bleaker view than the German government took
earlier this month when it predicted growth of 1.8 percent next
year.
The DIHK said companies' business expectations had weakened
and industry had dampened its expectations for exports.
It said shipments abroad would increase by 5.0 percent this
year, down from a previous forecast of 6.0 percent, as robust
developments in the United States and Europe fail to offset
weaker demand from South America and China. It forecast export
growth of 3.5 percent next year.
The DIHK also said unemployment may rise noticeably next
year, due in part to an influx of refugees.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)