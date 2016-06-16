BERLIN, June 16 Germany's Ifo institute revised
up its growth expectations for Europe's largest economy in 2016
and 2017 on Thursday, citing a strong labour market and higher
state spending on refugees.
The Munich-based institute said it expected German gross
domestic product (GDP) to increase by 1.8 percent this year, up
from a previous forecast of 1.6 percent that it had made in
April along with other leading economic institutes.
"The first quarter went better than expected," Ifo economist
Timo Wollmershaeuser said. "The German economy's moderate
economic upturn that started in 2014 is continuing into the
second half."
For 2017, Ifo is now forecasting growth of 1.6 percent, up
from the previous estimate of 1.5 percent.
Ifo is more optimistic about Germany's growth prospects than
the Bundesbank, which has forecast a 1.7 percent expansion in
2016 and growth of 1.4 percent in 2017.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)