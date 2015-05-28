(Adds quote from DIHK's Wansleben, DIW on Q2 GDP growth)
BERLIN May 28 Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Industry and Commerce on Thursday raised their 2015 growth
forecast for Europe's largest economy to 1.8 percent from a
previous estimate of 1.3 percent.
Its survey of more than 23,000 companies showed that
business expectations were improving further and that a further
250,000 jobs were expected to be generated this year.
"Growth is picking up, but there is no euphoria because this
is an artificially boosted upswing," DIHK managing director
Martin Wansleben noted. He added that the main drivers were
external factors such as low energy prices and the weak euro.
"And these special factors for the economy are losing steam:
The oil price is rising again and the euro has stabilized,"
Wansleben said.
The DIHK therefore urged the German government to boost
public investment and refrain from further legislation that
could burden the private sector.
In a separate statement, the DIW economic institute said it
expected the German economy to grow by 0.5 percent in the second
quarter after expanding 0.3 percent in the first three months of
the year.
In 2014 the German economy grew 1.6 percent and it is widely
expected to fare better this year -- thanks to solid private
consumption as consumers are benefiting from a robust labour
market, rising wages and low inflation.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Rene Wagner; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)