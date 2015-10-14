BERLIN Oct 14 The German government slightly
lowered its growth forecast on Wednesday to 1.7 percent for this
year, blaming an economic slowdown in China and other emerging
markets, but it confirmed its prediction of a 1.8-percent
expansion next year.
In April, the government had forecast growth of 1.8 percent
for Europe's largest economy for this year.
"The German economy is continuing to grow. It remains on
track despite the subdued outlook for the global economy with
weaker growth in China and commodity-rich emerging markets,"
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
The Economy Ministry estimated exports would surge by 5.4
percent this year and by 4.2 percent next year while imports
would increase by 5.9 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.
That means foreign trade will only make a small contribution
to growth this year. Private consumption will probably be the
only pillar of support next year, the ministry said.
The ministry expects domestic demand to rise by 1.7 percent
this year and 2.1 percent next year, compared with April's
forecasts for gains of 2.0 and 1.8 percent respectively.
It also revised up its estimates for government spending to
an increase of 2.3 percent this year and a gain of 2.0 percent
next year, mainly due to higher spending for refugees.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)