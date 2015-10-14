* Berlin nudges 2015 GDP forecast lower, confirms 2016
* Economy Minister: Private households main growth driver
* Spending on refugees like "small stimulus package"
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Oct 14 The German government expects
strong private consumption and increased state spending on
refugees to drive growth in Europe's largest economy this year
and next, offsetting weaker demand from China and other emerging
markets.
Record-high employment, rising wages and nearly stable
prices are boosting household spending while cheaper gasoline is
freeing up some cash for other purchases.
At the same time, record numbers of people, fleeing war in
the Middle East or seeking prosperity, are arriving in Germany.
The federal government and states are spending 10 billion euros
($11 billion) on accommodating the new arrivals, integrating
them and finding them jobs.
"When it comes to refugees, the billions of euros we are
planning to invest in education, kindergartens and schools will
of course have an effect like a small stimulus package," Gabriel
said on Wednesday, adding that this was an investment in
Germany's future given its ageing population.
He said consumer spending would continue to be the main prop
for the economy, which was on a solid growth track despite the
subdued global outlook.
The government slightly lowered its 2015 growth forecast to
1.7 percent, from the 1.8 percent it predicted in April, but
confirmed its estimate for a 1.8-percent expansion in 2016.
The economy ministry expects domestic demand to rise by 1.7
percent this year and 2.1 percent next year.
It revised up its estimates for government spending to an
increase of 2.3 percent this year and a gain of 2.0 percent next
year, mainly due to higher spending for refugees.
The influx of refugees is also expected to affect the labour
market, with the ministry saying employment would rise to a
record-breaking 43.3 million next year, though the new arrivals
will likely push up unemployment by 60,000 in 2016.
Turning to foreign trade, Gabriel said German companies were
still benefiting from a weaker euro, making their goods cheaper
for customers outside the currency bloc.
The ministry estimated exports would surge by 5.4 percent
this year and 4.2 percent next year but imports would rise even
more strongly.
That means foreign trade will only make a small contribution
to growth this year, leaving domestic demand as the economy's
only pillar next year, it says.
The government expects consumer prices to rise 0.3 percent
this year and 1.1 percent next year - far lower than the
European Central Bank's target for the euro zone of just below 2
percent.
Gabriel said he was not concerned about Germany slipping
into deflation despite annual inflation turning negative in
September for the first time in eight months.
