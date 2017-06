BERLIN Nov 15 Germany Economy Minister Phillip Roesler said on Tuesday he saw no signs of a recession heading towards Germany and added that it was important to stabilise growth.

Roesler said the government had recently reduced its 2012 growth forecast down to 1 percent from a previous 1.8 percent.

"That's growth -- not recession," he said. He added it was now important to stabilise that growth. He said the cause of the current cooling down is the sovereign debt crisis.

