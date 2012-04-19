BERLIN, April 19 Germany's leading economic institutes said on Thursday they see growth at 0.9 percent this year rising to 2.0 in 2013, but warned that the unresolved euro zone crisis remained the biggest risk to the Germany economy.

The eight institutes, whose forecasts form the basis for the German government's own growth estimates, revised their forecast for 2012 upwards slightly from 0.8 percent in October.

"The latest increases in risk premiums for Spanish and Italian government bonds show that the debt and confidence crisis continues to smoulder," the institutes said in their twice-yearly report.

"The biggest downside risk to economic development in Germany remains the debt and confidence crisis in Europe, which essentially remains unresolved."