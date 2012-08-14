BERLIN Aug 14 German gross domestic product
grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, seasonally-adjusted data
showed on Tuesday, slightly beating expectations on the back of
solid exports and consumption.
"Exports grew slightly more than imports," the Statistics
Office said in a statement. "Furthermore, at home, private as
well as public consumption was higher than in the previous
quarter."
"The decrease in investments, in particular in equipment,
could be compensated in this way."
The preliminary data also showed growth accelerated 0.5
percent from the same quarter a year ago in unadjusted terms.
A Reuters poll of 46 economists had forecast
quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent.