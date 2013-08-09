BERLIN Aug 9 Germany, Europe's largest economy,
likely grew noticeably between April and June thanks above all
to private consumption and investment in construction, the
Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.
"Private consumption remains an important pillar of the
economy and like in the first quarter, it likely made a strong
contribution to growth in the second quarter," the ministry
said.
Germany, which only narrowly avoided a recession in early
2013 after shrinking late last year, is due to release
preliminary data on gross domestic product (GDP) on Aug. 14.
Economists are forecasting between 0.6 and 1 percent growth on
the quarter.
