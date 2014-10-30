GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
BERLIN Oct 30 Domestic demand in Europe's biggest economy is strong and Germany is assuring its European partners that this will continue, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after a meeting with Slovenia's prime minister. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.