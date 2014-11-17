LONDON Nov 17 Germany's deputy finance minister said on Monday he was modestly upbeat about growth prospects for the fourth quarter and ruled out a recession, after data last week showed Europe's largest economy narrowly averted a recession in the third quarter.

"We are modestly positive about the fourth quarter because the forward indicators have moved," Steffen Kampeter told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Germany at the British Museum in London.

"My clear statement is that there will be no recession but we will have to follow our path of growth-friendly consolidation, not just for the short term but for the medium-term growth perspective," he said. "Germany is stable and this is good news." (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin)