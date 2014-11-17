LONDON Nov 17 Germany's deputy finance minister
said on Monday he was modestly upbeat about growth prospects for
the fourth quarter and ruled out a recession, after data last
week showed Europe's largest economy narrowly averted a
recession in the third quarter.
"We are modestly positive about the fourth quarter because
the forward indicators have moved," Steffen Kampeter told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Germany at the
British Museum in London.
"My clear statement is that there will be no recession but
we will have to follow our path of growth-friendly
consolidation, not just for the short term but for the
medium-term growth perspective," he said. "Germany is stable and
this is good news."
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by Stephen Brown in
Berlin)