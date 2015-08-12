BERLIN Aug 12 The German economy probably expanded in the second quarter as foreign trade provided impetus while private consumption also helped, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"The German economy is seeing a solid upswing in the summer," the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that the Greek debt crisis and volatility on the Chinese markets had failed to hit the mood in Europe's largest economy.

It said that indicators pointed to investment activity being "rather subdued" though.

German gross domestic product (GDP) data is due to be published at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Friday.

