CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 14-month low, oil plunge offsets jump in exports

(Adds analyst quotes and details on speculators and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3765, or 72.65 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since February 2016 at C$1.3778 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries touches its widest in 10 years By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 4 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a slump in oil prices offset narrowing in the cou