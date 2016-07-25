(Repeats without changes to text)
BERLIN, July 25 German business morale fell in
July, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting company executives
in Europe's largest economy have become less optimistic since
Britain voted to leave the European Union.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
fell to 108.3 in July from 108.7 in June. That was stronger than
the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 107.5.
"This was due to far less optimistic business expectations
on the part of companies. Assessments of the current business
situation, by contrast, improved slightly. The German economy
proves resilient," Ifo head Clemens Fuest said.
