BERLIN Nov 22 The European Commission's call
for fiscal stimulus should not be aimed at Germany, Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, arguing Europe's
biggest economy has increased investment more than the euro zone
average in the last decade.
"I think the EU Commission's recommendations are addressed
at the wrong country," Schaeuble told the Bundestag lower house,
adding that investment in Germany grew 3.9 percent a year
between 2005 and 2015, compared to a rise of 0.7 percent in the
euro zone.
He added that increases in tax revenues would slow in coming
years and interest rates would not get any lower, giving Germany
less fiscal room for manoeuvre.
