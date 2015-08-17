FRANKFURT Aug 17 German growth will remain
strong in the second half of the year on rising consumption and
growing exports but the global outlook is clouded by the
increasing risk of a big economic slowdown in China, the
Bundesbank said on Monday.
The upbeat outlook comes after Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, reported solid but unspectacular growth figures on
Friday, which showed GDP expanding by 0.4 percent in the second
quarter, shy of forecasts for 0.5 percent.
The quarter also ended on a mixed note with falling output
and exports but strong investments and unusually strong
industrial orders, highlighting some of Europe's growth
challenges after protracted downturn.
Germany will benefit from big real income increases at home,
the euro zone's recovery, the weaker euro and accelerating
growth in the United States and Britain, two key trading
partners, the German central bank said in a monthly economic
report.
"The conditions appear to be there in today's perspective to
support relatively strong growth, driven by both domestic and
external demand", the bank said.
The Bundesbank also sounded an upbeat tone on Greece,
arguing that the economy would gradually improve, benefiting
from the bailout, tourism income and investments financed by
European structural funds.
Normalised bank operations will also help the Greek economy
while the previous wage and fiscal adjustments should also make
an impact.
German lawmakers are due to vote on Wednesday on the
86-billion-euro bailout deal. German approval is not in doubt
because of the support of parties like the Social Democrats and
Greens.
However, a rebellion by a large number of her conservative
allies would be a blow for Chancellor Angela Merkel, who remains
highly popular after 10 years in office.
The Bundesbank was more cautious on China, which devalued
its currency last week, raising fears that its outlook is worse
than earlier expected with growth at its slowest in a quarter of
a century.
"The risks of a stronger economic slowdown remains high,"
the Bundesbank said. "The decision of the Chinese central bank
to allow the yuan to depreciate against the U.S. dollar can be
seen as evidence of the uncertainty."
