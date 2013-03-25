* Advisers cut 2013 economic growth after weak Q4 2012
* Domestic demand expected to prop up growth as trade weighs
* Advisers see unemployment rate edging up to 6.9 pct
BERLIN, March 25 Economic advisers to the German
government more than halved their forecast for 2013 growth on
Monday, blaming a sharp fourth-quarter contraction and weak
prospects for foreign trade and investment.
The advisers, known in Germany as the "wise men", predicted
the economy would almost grind to a halt this year, growing just
0.3 percent compared to 0.7 percent in 2012.
In October they had forecast Europe's largest economy to
expand 0.8 percent in 2013, but data has since shown that it
shrank by 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2012.
Foreign trade, traditionally the main driver of German
growth, would subtract 0.3 percentage points from German gross
domestic product (GDP) this year, the advisers said.
Demand for Germany's goods has weakened as austerity
measures and recession take their toll on demand in other
members of the euro zone, where Germany sends 40 percent of its
shipments.
The advisers said investment was unlikely to make any
significant contribution to growth in the first half of 2013.
They see capital investment dropping by 3 percent over the year,
a slight improvement compared with 2012, when firms invested 4.8
percent less in machinery and equipment.
Some German companies are making cuts, with Air Berlin
, the country's second biggest carrier, saying it would
focus on savings this year. Retailer Metro has said it
would reduce overall investment in the shortened 2013 year to
below the 954 million euros it put into its business in the
first nine months of 2012.
The advisers said growth would primarily come from domestic
demand, with private consumption increasing by 0.7 percent and
government spending rising by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent.
"Especially household final consumption expenditure should
continue to display a robust development, given that the labour
market is still remarkably stable," the advisers said in a
statement.
Germany's jobless rate is close to its lowest since the
country reunited more than two decades ago and the number of
Germans out of work fell in February. In addition, inflation is
moderate, wages are rising and paltry interest rates are giving
consumers little incentive to save.
Data due out later this week is expected to bolster the
advisers' expectations by showing that the number of unemployed
Germans fell by 4,000 in March and consumer sentiment held
steady heading into April.
The influential Ifo survey last week showed German business
morale fell in March, breaking a four-month run of gains and
highlighting concerns the reignited debt crisis in the euro zone
will test Germany's resilience.
Consumer price inflation will ease to 1.7 percent this year
from 2.0 percent last year and the unemployment rate will edge
up to 6.9 percent from 6.8 percent, the advisers said, which is
still near post-reunification lows.