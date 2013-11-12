BERLIN Nov 12 Germany's 'wisemen' panel of
economic advisers has revised up its estimate for growth in
Europe's largest economy this year to 0.4 percent from its March
estimate of 0.3 percent, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The panel sees the domestic economy and an increase in
consumption driving growth as this pushes the level of
employment to new record highs, business daily Handelsbatt said.
The government predicts growth of 0.5 percent in 2013.
The panel, which also includes a woman, expects growth of
1.6 percent in 2014, undercutting the government's forecast of
1.7 percent. It is due to publish its annual report on
Wednesday.