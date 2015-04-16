(Adds reaction from members of ruling coalition)
By Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, April 16 Germany should use its strong
fiscal position to lower taxes, leading German, Swiss and
Austrian economic institutes said on Thursday in a report
commissioned by the German government.
The German government balanced its budget in 2014, a year
ahead of schedule, and the institutes forecast that Berlin would
achieve public budget surpluses of more than 20 billion euros
this year and next.
"The leeway that creates should be used to initiate a reform
of the tax and levy system," said the institutes, which have
previously urged Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take
measures to boost investment.
Berlin is unlikely to follow their suggestion as the ruling
conservatives and Social Democrats agreed in their 2013
coalition deal not to raise or lower taxes but to use any leeway
to boost investment in the euro zone's largest economy.
Ferdinand Fichtner, an economist at Berlin-based DIW, one of
the economic institutes behind the report, said the government
could manage to raise spending while also lowering taxes.
"The way it looks we have massive surpluses in the public
budgets, of 20-25 billion (euros) this year and next, and it
looks like it will carry on that way for the next five years,"
he told a news conference in Berlin.
He said the DIW, which has repeatedly said the German
government is not investing enough, believed this money should
be used for specific investment projects including in
infrastructure and education.
"But there will be lots of money left over. The DIW believes
this money would be available to lower taxes and tariffs."
In their report, the institutes said the government needed
to act urgently because hefty social contributions mean labour
costs are higher in Germany than in competitor countries.
"In Germany the tax wedge between labour costs and net
wages, which is created by the contributions to pay-as-you-go
social security systems and by the wage tax, is among the
highest in the OECD countries," the institutes said.
"So above all the income tax rate -- especially for those
with low to medium incomes -- should be made more favourable to
reduce the burden of the labour factor and therefore to increase
Germany's growth potential."
But Michael Grosse-Broemer, a senior politician from
Merkel's conservatives, and Christine Lambrecht, a member of the
Social Democrat junior coalition partners, both suggested the
government would not be lowering taxes anytime soon.
They said the government was facing extra costs such as
dealing with rising numbers of refugees, with local authorities
asking for more help from Berlin.
"Those are issues that need to be solved as a matter of
priority," Grosse-Broemer said, adding that it was important not
to take on any new debt and it was necessary to continue with
the government's "solid financial policies".
In the report, the institutes also warned that the European
Central Bank's bond-buying risked inflating asset price bubbles.
{ID:nL5N0XD2AH]
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke in Goettingen; Writing
by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)