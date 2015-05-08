(Adds detail, economist quotes)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN May 8 German imports climbed more
sharply than exports in March and industrial output dipped,
suggesting that Europe's largest economy might have grown less
than economists expected in the first quarter.
The figures from the Federal Statistics Office contrasted
with generally buoyant sentiment indicators and with news on
Thursday that demand for goods made in Germany had climbed by
0.9 percent in March.
Gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the January-March
period are due be published next Wednesday and economists have
been forecasting a modest reduction in growth to 0.6 percent
from the robust 0.7 percent registered in the last three months
of 2014.
Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING, said the picture was
"more mixed" than bullish sentiment indicators had suggested,
given that net exports appeared to have been weak.
"This leaves the German economy only with consumption and
strong activity in the construction sector as significant growth
drivers for Q1 GDP growth."
Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.2 percent on the
month in March, while imports rose by 2.4 percent, data from the
Federal Statistics Office showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.45 percent
rise in exports and an unchanged reading for imports.
Meanwhile, industrial output fell by 0.5 percent, separate
data from the Economy Ministry showed. Economists had been
predicting a 0.4 percent rise.
The ministry said industry had had a subdued start to the
year, with crucial sectors such as engineering and automobiles
lacking momentum.
Factories churned out fewer intermediate and capital goods.
Increases in consumer goods production and construction activity
were the only bright spots.
"Overall, industry has stagnated in the first quarter
compared with the fourth quarter of 2014. Weak industrial
production adds to signs that the headwinds for the German
economy are increasing," said Marco Wagner, economist at
Commerzbank.
Sentiment indicators have generally been strong of late,
with business morale at its highest level in almost a year and
consumers feeling more optimistic than at any point since late
2001. While the mood among investors has weakened, it remains
strong.
While exports have traditionally propelled the German
economy, they have suffered in recent years as demand from
weakened euro zone trading partners faltered and crises abroad
hurt business confidence.
Household spending was the key growth driver last year along
with resurgent investment, though foreign trade did make a
contribution to GDP growth after dragging on it in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle
Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and Kevin Liffey)