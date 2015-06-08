* Trade surplus widens as exports jump, imports fall
* German exporters capitalising on weaker euro
(Adds economy ministry and analyst comments)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, June 8 German exports and industrial
output both rose more sharply than expected in April, getting
Europe's largest economy off to a strong start to the second
quarter.
Seasonally adjusted exports jumped by 1.9 percent on the
month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday,
far outstripping the consensus forecast of analysts for a rise
of 0.1 percent.
Imports meanwhile fell 1.3 percent, countering economists'
expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent on the month and widening
the country's trade surplus to 22.3 billion euros.
That may add fuel to the international debate over Germany's
high current account surpluses as the G7 meets in Bavaria.
"This morning's data shows that the economy has left its
industrial hibernation behind," ING economist Carsten Brzeski
said, adding that the figures pointed to a good start to the
second quarter.
He said the European Central Bank's record low interest
rates, the still weak euro, relatively cheap energy and
Germany's robust labour market were "the best prerequisites for
another decent growth performance".
Data on Friday showed German industrial firms received 1.4
percent more orders in April than the previous month as strong
foreign demand outweighed a slip in domestic demand.
"German exporters are increasingly capitalising on the
advantages of a weaker euro, as well as a global demand
recovery," Berenberg economist Christian Schulz said.
April marked the third straight month of growth in exports.
In the first quarter German gross domestic product grew 0.3
percent, a marked slowdown from 0.7 percent growth in late 2014,
with foreign trade largely to blame.
In the second quarter, leading economic institutes expect
the economy to gain momentum and expand 0.5 percent.
For the whole year, the government expects domestic demand
to drive a 1.8 percent expansion, while the central bank
predicts 1.7 percent growth.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley and
Hugh Lawson)