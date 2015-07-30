By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 30 German consumer prices has
remained very weak this month, data from states around the
country suggests, bolstering the European Central Bank's (ECB)
case for pressing ahead with its bond-buying plan to lift
inflation across the euro zone.
In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the federal state that
tends to act as a bellwether for the national inflation rate,
price pressures eased to 0.2 percent on the year in July from
0.3 percent the previous month.
In three other states, yearly inflation slowed and it was
unchanged in two more states. State data is used to calculate
Germany's national inflation rate, due out at 1200 GMT.
Capital Economics economist Jennifer McKeown said data from
the states suggested annual consumer prices in Europe's largest
economy held steady at 0.1 percent when harmonised to compare
with other European countries.
But ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the harmonised rate
could even slip to zero, though he said this would not reflect
badly on the ECB's attempts to push inflation in the euro zone
back towards its target of just below 2 percent over the medium
term via bond-buying, or quantitative easing (QE).
"You could rather see it as a confirmation of the stance of
the ECB not to follow the premature calls of some market
participants calling for early tapering of QE," he said, noting
that a drop in energy prices had been a major factor in slowing
inflation in some German states.
"The success of the ECB's QE programme can, at least up
until now, not be measured in headline inflation data - it's
going to take while before we really see the impact on the real
economy from QE," he said.
The ECB is pumping around 1 trillion euros into the economy
by buying government bonds and other assets via the QE scheme.
Economists polled before the states' data was published
predicted that harmonised annual inflation would remain stable
at 0.1 percent.
Other data published on Thursday showed Spanish
EU-harmonised consumer prices turned negative in July after a
reading of zero percent the previous month.
That, along with data from German states, could mean flash
euro zone data due on Friday shows inflation slowed to 0.1
percent in July after a 0.2 percent rise in June, Brzeski said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected that reading to
remain stable.
Separate data showed the number of Germans out of work
climbed in July but the jobless rate stayed at a
post-reunification low of 6.4 percent and economists said this,
combined with weak inflation, pointed to stronger consumption
ahead.
