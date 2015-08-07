* Exports fall 1.0 pct m/m, imports down 0.5 pct
* Trade surplus widens to record 24 bln euros
* Industry output unexpectedly falls 1.4 pct
* Economy ministry says output drop mainly due to
construction
* Govt says conditions for industrial sector remain good
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, Aug 7 German exports and industrial
output both fell in June, interrupting a solid recovery in
Europe's largest economy that is still set to carry through into
the third quarter thanks to a bumper rise in orders.
The 1.4 percent drop in output countered expectations for a
small rise and prompted economists to review their assessment of
the second quarter, though they remain positive about Germany's
economic outlook after the rise in industrial orders.
The Economy Ministry said on Friday the soft performance of
industry in the spring was mainly due to weakness in
construction, which saw a dip after a strong first quarter.
"The conditions for the sector remain good," the ministry
said in a statement.
UniCredit economist Andreas Rees said that after the output
figure he had trimmed his growth forecast for the April-June
period to 0.4 percent on the quarter from 0.5 percent. But he
remained positive about the outlook given the orders influx.
Figures released on Thursday showed industrial orders
recorded their biggest gain since early 2011 in the April-June
period thanks mainly to strong foreign demand and despite a
slowdown in China and uncertainty caused by the Greek debt
crisis.
"The strong increase in (foreign) new orders suggests a
rebound in manufacturing activity in the third quarter," Rees
said. "In all probability, already the July figure should take
off."
German economic growth weakened to 0.3 percent at the start
of this year, and the finance ministry said last month that the
economy would probably expand by around the same amount between
April and June, with domestic demand propelling growth while
foreign trade picks up.
Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is due next
Friday. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 19
economists is for growth of 0.5 percent on the quarter.
RECORD TRADE SURPLUS
German companies are growing in confidence.
Business confidence improved in July after two monthly drops
as an agreement between Greece and its creditors for talks on a
third bailout lifted the mood at firms.
Friday's figures showed exports fell in June by 1.0 percent
on the month, while imports dropped by 0.5 percent. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 0.5 percent
and imports to rise 0.5 percent.
However, the larger net balance between exports and imports
meant that the trade surplus widened to a record 24.0 billion
euros ($26.19 billion).
In a positive sign for the economy, a survey published this
week showed manufacturing activity rose slightly in July as new
contracts piled in.
Some industrial companies have made upbeat announcements.
Siemens, for example, has performed better than
expected despite weakness in China as the recovery in Europe
helped boost some sales.
But truck maker MAN SE cut its profit and sales
expectations for this year because of a plunge in Brazilian
demand.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley and Balazs
Koranyi)