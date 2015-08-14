* Economy grows 0.4 pct q/q in Q2 vs 0.3 pct in Q1
* Q2 growth compares with forecast of 0.5 pct
* Exports support growth, domestic investment a drag
BERLIN, Aug 14 German growth accelerated in the
second quarter of 2015 but by less than expected, with foreign
trade acting as a support and investment braking Europe's
largest economy.
German gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4 percent in the
quarter between April and June after expanding by 0.3 percent in
the first three months of 2015. The consensus forecast for the
second quarter in a Reuters poll was for 0.5 percent growth.
"Growth is not rapid at the moment, but it has a solid
basis," said Holger Sandte at Nordea. "The biggest weakness is
in companies' investments, and that is likely to remain the case
as a good outlook for sales is apparently lacking."
The mood among analysts and investors in Germany worsened in
August due to concerns about the effect of an unstable global
economic backdrop on the country's export-dependent economy.
Some economists took confidence, however, from Friday's GDP
figures showing that neither a slowdown in China nor the crisis
in Greece slowed the German economy in the second quarter.
The solid German expansion contrasted with a stagnation in
the French economy in the second quarter.
"Neither the Chinese growth slowdown nor the events in
Greece threw German companies off track," said Andreas Rees at
UniCredit. "Furthermore, overall domestic demand remained solid
despite the weather-related decline in the construction sector."
The Statistics Office said exports rose much more strongly
than imports in the second quarter, supported by the weak euro.
However, it said there was a marked drop in inventories and
weakness in investment.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.6 percent
on the year in the second quarter, surpassing the Reuters
consensus forecast for 1.5 percent growth.
UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK
The uncertain global outlook is holding back German firms.
Around half of Germany's 30 blue-chip companies reported
consensus-beating financial results for the April-June period.
More than two thirds nonetheless stuck with their guidance for
the year as a whole as geopolitical and economic uncertainties
remain for the second half of the year.
Business confidence nonetheless improved in July after two
monthly drops as an agreement between Greece and its creditors
for talks on a third bailout lifted the mood at firms.
In positive news for the economic outlook, figures released
last week showed industrial orders recorded their biggest gain
since early 2011 in the April-June period thanks mainly to
strong foreign demand.
Some German industrial companies have made upbeat earnings
announcements. German auto parts and tyre maker Continental
this month raised its full-year profit outlook after
quarterly earnings jumped more than expected on a strengthening
European car market.
Much of the concern about the outlook concerns China, which
has seen a run of weak economic data.
"There is no denying in that the Chinese slowdown already
weighed on German companies' business. It also likely that the
downward pressure will intensify in the second half of this
year," said Rees.
