UPDATE 1-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and three other contract manufacturers of Apple Inc for not paying royalties.
BERLIN, March 8 German industrial output rose strongly in January, showing the engine room of Europe's largest economy began 2016 in solid form despite financial market turmoil that has hit business morale.
Output rose by 3.3 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, surpassing the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent gain.
Capital goods were a particular bright spot, with 5.3 percent more of these rolling off production lines in Germany than in the previous month. Construction output also rose strongly, up 7.0 percent.
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.